Planning commissioners rejected the appeal and approved a proposal to turn the building into restaurant space.The Hillsboro planning commission gave the go-ahead Tuesday, March 22, to a renovation project in downtown Hillsboro, denying an appeal by nearby business owners. The project, proposed by Henry Point Developments, would turn the former U.S. Bank building at 210 E. Main St. into four different eating and drinking establishments. It also includes plans to turn the existing bank drive-thru into an outdoor patio seating area. Officially, it's called the Second and Main Commons Project. The planning commission held its first hearing on the matter...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO