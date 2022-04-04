ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's here with us': Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional as she pays tribute to late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen while accompanying their son Wolf to the Grammys for his first nomination

By Erica Tempesta For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

Valerie Bertinelli was overcome with emotion at the Grammys on Sunday night as she reflected on what her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen would think of their son Wolf Van Halen's nomination.

The Food Network host, 61, walked the red carpet with Wolf, 31, and his girlfriend Andraia Allsop ahead of the 64th annual awards show, which was held in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

'There's only one other person that would be prouder than me. And that's pretty impossible, but it would be Ed,' she told People of the rocker, who died in October 2020, at age 65, after a years-long battle with cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfbXC_0ez2GCjl00
Valerie Bertinelli, 61, was overcome with emotion as she walked the red carpet at the Grammys with her son Wolf Van Halen, 31, who was nominated for Best Rock Song 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYSM3_0ez2GCjl00
The Food Network host told People the only person who 'would be prouder' of Wolf would be her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, who died a year and a half ago 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdrCE_0ez2GCjl00
'Everything that I do in music is for him, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do,' Wolf said of his dad 

'I feel him so strongly right now. He's here with us. He is,' Bertinelli said of her ex, getting emotional as she turned to her son. 'I'm not gonna make you cry too, baby. But yeah. He's here. Thanks, Ed. It's fun.'

Wolf was nominated for Best Rock Song for his one-man-band Mammoth WVH's track 'Distance,' which was a tribute to his late father, a founding member of the rock band Van Halen.

'Everything that I do in music is for him, so I just do the best I can and make sure I try to make him proud in everything I do,' Wolf told People.

When Bertinelli was asked how she felt about her son's first Grammy nomination, the proud mom couldn't help but gush.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLWr2_0ez2GCjl00
Bertinelli added that she could feel the legendary guitarist's presence at the Grammys, emotionally telling her son: 'He's here with us'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ad8Uo_0ez2GCjl00
Wolf walked the red carpet with his mother and girlfriend Andraia Allsop

'[Wolf is] his own man. In spite of Ed and I, he turned into such an amazing young man,' the actress said. 'And talented!

'Like, he's nominated for songwriting, which is the hardest thing about being a musician,' she added. 'I'm so glad he was recognized by his peers for one of the hardest things to do in his business.'

Wolf was nominated alongside the Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Weezer, and Kings of Leon. After the Foo Fighters won the award, Wolf opened up about the loss on social media.

'We came, we saw, but we did NOT conquer and that’s ok!' Wolf wrote after the awards ceremony. 'I got to have a wonderful night with the two most important women in my world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mcuI2_0ez2GCjl00
Bertinelli was 21 when she wed the legendary guitarist in 1981 (pictured that year)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bgBYg_0ez2GCjl00
Bertinelli (pictured with Eddie in 1996) stayed close with her ex after their 2007 divorce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EtQdH_0ez2GCjl00
Bertinelli and Wolf were by the rocker's side when he died in October 2020, at age 65, after a years-long battle with cancer 

'Such an honor to be nominated for the first song I ever released on my own, in a category with artists I've looked up to my entire life. I don't know if that'll ever fully set in.'

Wolf also shared how his loss reminded him of his father, who had three Grammy nominations and one win during his career.

'Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely,' he said of his dad's Grammy nomination in 1985.

Bertinelli wed the legendary guitarist in 1981, a year after they had met. They were married for 26 years and stayed close after their 2007 divorce.

She and Wolf were both by his side, joining his second wife Jane Liszewski and his brother Alex Van Halen, when he died a year and a half ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERyYC_0ez2GCjl00
Wolf was nominated for Best Rock Song for his one-man-band Mammoth WVH's track 'Distance,' which was a tribute to his late father (pictured with him in 1995)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X4iK2_0ez2GCjl00
After the Foo Fighters won the award, Wolf opened up about the loss on social media, saying it was reminiscent of his father's first Grammy nomination and loss in 1985 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgncm_0ez2GCjl00
'Pop didn’t win the first time he was nominated too, so it looks like I’m following in his footsteps quite nicely,' he wrote 

'We went through a lot of hell as well,' Bertinelli said of her relationship with Eddie on the Today show in January. 'We weren’t really good to each other at a lot of points in our lives because we met so young and were very immature.'

'But I’m so happy that we were able to come to a beautiful place by the end of his life,' she added. 'I wish he was still here.'

Bertinelli, who filed for a legal separation from her second husband, Tom Vitale, in November, said she considers Eddie to be one of her soul mates.

'I think soul mates, I think we have more than just one,' she explained. 'I think that partly Wolfie is a soul mate of mine. When I think of soul mate, I think of souls that come here to experience this life on Earth together again and get to a higher place.

'I definitely, definitely know that was part of Ed. I loved his soul deeply.'

