Stocks gain ground, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBig technology and communications stocks made solid gains and helped lift the broader market in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 1:54 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22 points, or 0.1%, to 34,842 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. More...

CNET

Why Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Name to 'Elona' Musk

If you stumble across a tweet from Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, you might notice the billionaire's Twitter name has changed. The prolific tweeter now lists himself as "Elona" Musk, and there's a reason. It will probably surprise no one it's a very tangled story. On Monday, Musk challenged...
SlashGear

Elon Musk's Twitter Purchase Has Everyone's Attention

Elon Musk is now the biggest shareholder in Twitter, thanks to a recent stock purchase that raises his stake in the social media company to 9.2% at the time of disclosure. As per a Schedule 13G declaration filed before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter. As per Bloomberg's data, Musk's stake in Twitter is valued at $2.89 billion at the time of market closing on Friday last week. Interestingly, Musk's Twitter stake is now more than four times that of Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, who currently owns a 2.25% stake in the company. Musk, the richest man on the planet, often sends share markets in a tizzy with his moves and his stake in Twitter is having similar effects.
Elon Musk
Josep Borrell
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Is Buying Twitter, Will Probably Push for a Board Seat

Tesla CEO Elon Musk just bought 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, but is this enough to make a change in the social media platform's policies? With his tweets, the Tesla boss regularly makes headlines on the short message service Twitter – now he is becoming the largest Twitter shareholder.
Interesting Engineering

Tesla’s worth may exceed $4 trillion by 2030, says analyst

Tesla automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. Sjo/iStockhttps://www.istockphoto.com/tr/foto%C4%9Fraf/tesla-motors-dealership-gm488117144-73979823. Market value is one of the most important concepts for investors as it provides a concrete method that eliminates ambiguity or uncertainty for determining what an asset is worth. Companies work hard to increase their market values to become prominent in their respective...
