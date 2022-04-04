Stocks gain ground, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

Elon Musk is now the biggest shareholder in Twitter, thanks to a recent stock purchase that raises his stake in the social media company to 9.2% at the time of disclosure. As per a Schedule 13G declaration filed before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter. As per Bloomberg's data, Musk's stake in Twitter is valued at $2.89 billion at the time of market closing on Friday last week. Interestingly, Musk's Twitter stake is now more than four times that of Twitter's co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, who currently owns a 2.25% stake in the company. Musk, the richest man on the planet, often sends share markets in a tizzy with his moves and his stake in Twitter is having similar effects.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO