Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with video In the third consecutive day of ABC’s The View kicking off the show with a discussion of Will Smith’s Oscar slap of Chris Rock, moderator (and Oscar Board of Governors member) Whoopi Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin decried public debate that focuses on Smith’s race. “People keep saying, oh, they’re going to think of Black people the wrong way,'” said Goldberg. “Well, let me tell you, they should be looking at us and saying, Oh, ok [Rock] didn’t indulge.’ There’s nothing wrong with what [Rock] did so there’s no reason for...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO