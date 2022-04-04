ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

By My Sherie Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOs9i_0ez2DpgX00

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street.

Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died on the scene because of their injuries. According to police, during the initial investigation they found a large amount of methamphetamine as well as other injectable narcotics.

Jeff Davis Parish inmate dies; cause unknown

Detectives are still investigating the case and reported that they are following up on leads.

If you have information about this case, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 . You can also contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook and select the contact us or submit a tip tab. You can call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH (2274) , visit their website at www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

According to authorities, if your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Police stated that your information remains confidential, and you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KNOE TV8

Monroe men arrested in connection to shootout and large fight

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department served arrest warrants to five individuals on March 29, 2022, in connection to a shootout and large fight. Monroe police say West Monroe police and Metro Narcotics assisted with the arrest warrants and took two individuals into custody: Javon Reed and Rozelda Patterson.
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Two killed in weekend shooting on Desiard Street in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were killed over the weekend. The victims’ bodies were discovered Sunday night at the Aurora Mobile Home Park, near Bayou Desiard. MPD released the following information on Monday:. Shortly after 9:30 p.m....
MONROE, LA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Methamphetamine#Police#Ktve#Kard
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police searching for second suspect in First Degree Rape of a Minor case

Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Wilhite. He is wanted for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Computer-aided Solicitation of a juvenile. His involvement in the First Degree Rape […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWTX

Drive-by shooting in Waco leaves two wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose that left two people wounded at approximately 6:15 p.m. Sunday. “The shooting appears to be a drive-by style shooting,” a police spokesperson said. “At this time, there are two individuals with gun...
WACO, TX
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Missing Arkansas juvenile has been located safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Monday, March 21, 2022, Andrew Mays was located safe by the Crossett Police Department. CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between […]
CROSSETT, AR
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy