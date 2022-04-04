ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Kings

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Sacramento Kings by a score of 109-90 on Sunday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

One clip of what Kerr said postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors improved to 50-29 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference.

  KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.
  CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks.

NBA
