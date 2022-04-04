Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Kings

Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Sacramento Kings by a score of 109-90 on Sunday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

One clip of what Kerr said postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors improved to 50-29 in the 79 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball