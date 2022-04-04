ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Cambodia Town Monday morning

By Laura Anaya-Morga
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 1 day ago

A man was transported to the hospital early Monday morning after being wounded in a shooting near Cambodia Town, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:32 a.m in the 900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Long Beach Police Department officers found a man with “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds” to the lower body and he was transported to the hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department, according to a statement.

Police said the man was approached by a vehicle, with an unknown number of suspects inside, who shot in his direction and fled the scene before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

