A man was transported to the hospital early Monday morning after being wounded in a shooting near Cambodia Town, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:32 a.m in the 900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue. Long Beach Police Department officers found a man with “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds” to the lower body and he was transported to the hospital by the Long Beach Fire Department, according to a statement.

Police said the man was approached by a vehicle, with an unknown number of suspects inside, who shot in his direction and fled the scene before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported and the motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

The post Man injured in drive-by shooting near Cambodia Town Monday morning appeared first on Long Beach Post .