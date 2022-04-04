ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis' Staff Worked With Disney to Help Craft 'Embarrassing' Law

By Adam Staten
 1 day ago
DeSantis mentioned on Friday that he thought to himself at the time that the provision for Disney was "ridiculous" and "honestly...

Wanda Bell
1d ago

leave the children alone.....you can have your delusional thoughts all you want but it is wrong to expect everyone to except it. Stop forcing it onto others. This trans thing is a choice.

Happy Camper
1d ago

Wow...did anyone read the article? It's not about the "Don't Say Gay" bill. Ooof no wonder this country is getting so messed up. No one can put out the effort to actually understand what they are reading.

Rainh2o
1d ago

The reason Disney has egg on its face now is clear. Most of their employees identify as GAY! Now they are having to backtrack on a bill that does not have the word gay in it. The woke has Disney choked on its own wokeness!

