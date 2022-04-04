ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets Rule Out Ben Simmons for Rest of Regular Season, Play-In Tournament

By Joseph Salvador
 1 day ago

He hasn’t appeared in a game all season and is recovering from a herniated disc in his back.

Nets coach Steve Nash announced Monday that Ben Simmons will not play for the rest of the regular season or the play-in tournament. Simmons has not appeared in a game this season as he continues to deal with a herniated disc in his back.

Simmons was traded from the 76ers in a blockbuster deal back in February, but he hasn’t suited up once. The Nets, meanwhile, will have to play in the play-in tournament as their defensive woes continue—something Simmons was expected to improve.

The 25-year-old is a two-time All-Defense selection, and he could provide a major boost to a squad that already has generational scoring in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The play-in tournament starts April 12 and the playoffs begin April 16. Brooklyn (40–38) is the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference as of Monday.

