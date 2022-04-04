ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a gardening pro – here’s my easy hack to stop weeds growing and it takes a matter of minutes

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
WEEDS can make your garden look unkempt even if you spend hours on it every single day.

And although getting rid of weeds may be hard, a gardening expert has revealed her secrets to managing them before they take over the garden.

Nicole Lairdis revealed how she keeps weeds from taking over her garden Credit: Instagram/@nicoleatcherrygarden
She tackles them every single day Credit: Getty

Nicole Lairdis, a Peterborough-based cut flower grower, told Express.co.uk that she keeps on top of weeds "little and often."

"To keep on top of weeds in general, the best strategy I have found is to weed little and often to keep on top of them before they take over," she said, adding that she uses a hoe consistently.

Nicole said: "I like to use a hoe for the beds when I do my morning or evening walk through the garden."

She also made sure to advise against letting the weeds flower as this could make getting rid of them much harder.

"To stop them spreading, get to them before they start flowering and setting seed," she explained because once they flower, they reproduce.

However, some people like the flowers that weeds produce, including daisies, dandelions, white and red clovers, and buttercups.

Nicole also revealed that she uses a specific tool in the garden: a hori hori knife, which was created especially for digging in the garden.

The tool, which is a knife with a curved end, can dig deep into the soil and rip out the roots of weeds.

WHITE VINEGAR

However, if you're looking to only get rid of them on a superficial level, cleaning aficionado Selina who only goes by Selina's Tiktok used a spray bottle to spritz white vinegar over the weeds that popped up between the cracks of her sidewalk.

Surprisingly, just six hours later, the weeds had started to dry up – with some of the smaller ones being completely dead.

Despite white vinegar being super-efficient, you still want to be careful with it because it could also dry out your other plants, according to Bob Vila.

ANOTHER SOLUTION

But if you're looking for another weed killer, you might also want to try Epsom salt.

While the product, which is also commonly known as magnesium sulfate, has been used as a fertilizer by avid gardeners for many years, few people know it has another handy use, The Express reports.

“Epsom salt can knock out waves of undesired weeds with the smallest amount of effort," said one gardening expert at Plants Heaven.

“Plus, there are many various ways to make an Epsom salt-based weed killer and apply it efficiently and successfully.

The gardening pro went on to explain that one of the best solutions is a mixture comprised of Epsom salt, vinegar, and dish soap.

According to the experts, sprinkling your garden with two tablespoons of Epsom salts per gallon of water and help to achieve “greener, lusher lawns.”

She also uses a hoe and a special knife to get rid of them Credit: Getty

