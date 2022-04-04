ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Hiker’s Body Found In California Park With Faithful Dog By His Side

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

A hiker who went missing in mid-March was found dead in Griffith Park alongside his dog. According to AP , the hiker, 29-year-old Oscar Alejandro Hernandez , was first reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night (April 31) in a remote area of the urban park.

AP reports that his dog, King , was found alive but emaciated. A relative told KNBC-TV that it appeared the dog hadn't left Hernandez's side for two weeks. Sgt. Ruben Arellano , a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park, said the family was there when the body was found. The Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department, and park rangers were also at the rescue.

Before Thursday, Hernandez was last seen near the park's merry-go-round hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by family members. The cause of death wasn't immediately reported and Arellano said there is no reason to believe foul play was involved. Authorities transported Hernandez's body to a remote field and launched an ongoing investigation into his death.

