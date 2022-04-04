ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Driver injured after crashing into empty swimming pool

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
PALMDALE, Calif. — A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing the car he was driving through a wall and into an empty swimming pool at a California home.

Lt. Arnold of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told the Antelope Valley Press the driver of the sedan was cited for not having a license, after he drove through a masonry fence and wound up in a drained pool.

Water was seen “spewing” from pipes on the property after the crash, meaning the car may have crashed through a water line as well, CBS News reported.

“I hope he has insurance, and good insurance,” Colleen McGrane, the home’s owner, told KTLA.

The driver’s name was not released, and investigators haven’t said what might have caused the driver to lose control of the car.

