Pair elected to serve as Southwest Georgia Farm Credit directors

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
 1 day ago
BAINBRIDGE — William A. “Andy” Bell III and Roland E. “Eric” Cohen were elected to serve as directors during the Southwest Georgia Farm Credit annual stockholders’ meeting in Leesburg recently.

The meeting served as an opportunity for members to review the association’s financial performance, and hear from candidates for each of the elected positions. Following the meeting, the association conducted its election of directors and nominating committee members via mail-in ballot. Members of the agricultural cooperative elected Bell and Cohen to three-year terms.

Bell is from Climax; he farms approximately 2,500 acres of row crops, 150 acres of timber, and a 200-head brood cow beef herd. Cohen, who resides in Whigham, is a crop consultant and licensed real estate agent. He also farms about 350 acres of pecans.

Members also elected the following individuals to serve one-year terms on the 2023 Nominating Committee: Jeffrey L. Barber, Thomas R. “Rusty” Davis, Roger Day and Paul N. Maxwell. Nominating Committee alternates include Reggie C. Bostick and Jerry L. Timmons.

Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing.

