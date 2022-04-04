West Virginia University recognizes new Bucklew Scholars; "young, innovative" scholars will vie for Foundation Scholarship, WVU's highest academic scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Harnessing creativity and determination while classrooms and extracurricular activities were upended by the pandemic, the newest cohort of Bucklew Scholars has forged new paths to begin a journey at West Virginia University focused on discovery and finding creative solutions to the issues that have commanded the...www.wvnews.com
