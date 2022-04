WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sixteen years later, the remains of a missing man were possibly found in Winston Lake Park Saturday morning. The Winston-Salem Police Department said that on Oct. 4, 2006, a family member of Dedrick Bernard Smith reported Smith as a “Missing Person.” When Smith went missing, he was driving a 1993 Pontiac Grand Am. The investigation went on for years after he disappeared until now.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO