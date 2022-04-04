ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

City have better players then us - Simeone

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDiego Simeone has praised Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side as Atletico Madrid prepare for their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday....

www.bbc.com

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
ESPN

Inter-Juventus fallout, Man United woe continues, Pedri produces magic for Barcelona, more

Fresh off a World Cup draw, the European club season resumed this weekend and provided plenty to talk about. From Juventus and Inter's fiery Serie A clash to more woe for Man United, it was a packed schedule. Elsewhere, Pedri was a superstar when Barcelona needed one, Real Madrid got some (lucky) penalties to stay ahead in LaLiga and Liverpool and Man City both won to keep the Premier League title race on a razor's edge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Juventus 0-1 Inter Milan: Hakan Calhanoglu's first-half penalty hands the visitors a HUGE victory in the Serie A title race... as the Old Lady lose a league game for the first time in 16 matches in a major setback

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi's side back into the Serie A title race. Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.
SOCCER
BBC

Guardiola on fixtures, overthinking and Atletico threat

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media on the eve of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid at the Etihad. On a fixture list that reads Atletico-Liverpool-Atletico-Liverpool: “Yes, the players are relishing it. It’s a joy and pleasure to be here, at this stage, every season in April and May. We know that any bad result now and you are out of the competition.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch live, team news, odds

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an epic UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday (live, 3pm ET) at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola against Diego Simeone is not only a clash of styles but also a clash between two of the best managers of the last few decades. If not two of the best managers ever.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'We have to control our emotions': Pep Guardiola urges his Man City stars not to get riled by Atletico Madrid's dirty tactics after he stepped in when Jack Grealish was targeted by Diego Simeone's side

Pep Guardiola called on Manchester City to keep their emotions in check at Atletico Madrid next week. Tuesday night’s slender 1-0 victory threatened to spill over late on when substitute Jack Grealish was regularly targeted by Diego Simeone’s side. Angel Correa was booked after kicking a ball at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Benfica vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure...
UEFA
BBC

Everton news conference and Champions League build-up

We'll be back later for some more Champions League build up, and we'll be hearing from Everton boss Frank Lampard at 13:30 BST. In the meantime, take in the latest Football Daily podcast... See you on the other side!. 'We need to be in peak form'. Benfica v Liverpool (20:00...
PREMIER LEAGUE

