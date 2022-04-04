Check Out Some of the Top Tourist Locations Throughout Michigan

I was in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Michigan, but maybe I was wrong. Let me be clear. I've never smoked marijuana. I've never eaten an edible. The closest I've ever been to being "high" was after breathing the air at an EMINEM concert at Ford Field. I also have zero plans to ever use marijuana, or any other drug for that matter, legal or illegal.

