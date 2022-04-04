ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Answering the biggest questions surrounding Tiger Woods’ potential Masters comeback

By Mark Cannizzaro
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Questions, questions, questions about Tiger Woods and his surprise appearance at Augusta National for this week’s Masters fewer than 14 months removed from the grisly car crash he was in outside of Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.

Woods arrived to Augusta on Sunday afternoon, hit balls for 20 minutes at the practice range and then played some holes on the back nine . Woods was scheduled to arrive to the course Monday afternoon to practice and play some holes, according to his caddie, Joe LaCava, who was walking the course early in the morning.

Here are some questions and answers involving Woods, who on Sunday tweeted that it would be a “game-time decision” on whether he’ll compete in the tournament or not.

Q: Does he have to declare before tee times are released? If so when is that?

A: Woods does not have any hard deadline by which he must commit, according to a tournament official. The tee times are announced at about noon on Tuesday, and as long as Woods hasn’t told tournament officials that he’s not going to compete, then he’ll be on the tee sheet with a time for Thursday’s opening round. Woods doesn’t really need to tell anyone his intention until his actual tee time on Thursday — at which time he can withdraw if he doesn’t feel physically up for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMVV1_0ez29EZN00
Tiger Woods hits a shot while practicing at Augusta National on April 3, 2022.Getty Images

Q: If Woods opts not to play is there a replacement waiting for the call?

A: No. Unlike regular PGA Tour events, which have a list of alternates who can get into the tournament field if players withdraw before teeing off, the Masters is an invitational and has its field set in advance. There are no alternates. The field is the field and if players withdraw, their place it not taken by another player.

Q: What is Tiger doing on Monday?

A: He’s most certainly spending time physically preparing himself to practice, which includes stretching and some lifting. His plan has been to practice and play some holes in the afternoon. We hear Tiger will tee off at 3 p.m. and probably play nine holes Monday.

Q: What’s the scene like at Augusta on a normally quiet Monday?

A: This is the 28th Masters I’ve covered for The Post and I’ve never seen this many people on the grounds on a Monday. Monday at the Masters a few years ago was a sleepy, quiet experience. Today, with the prospect of Woods turning up at any moment, the grounds are mobbed with anticipation. The practice area has been packed since this morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqPYl_0ez29EZN00
Tiger Woods reacts during his practice at Augusta National on April 3, 2022.Getty Images

Q: How are the bookmakers reacting to Tiger?

A: There’s a lot of action involving Woods, though at the moment, he’s a 50-1 bet to win. It seems like Las Vegas is in a wait-and-see mode with Woods, who’s left open the possibility that he won’t play (though that’s highly unlikely). According to a Yahoo report, as of Monday morning, Woods’ betting odds had moved from +6600 to +5000. “Once Tiger Woods began practicing at Augusta, bettors flocked to BetMGM to place wagers on the golf legend,” said Matt Cosgriff, the director of trading for BetMGM. “Tiger moved from +6600 to +5000 to win the Masters last week in anticipation of his return to the course. Woods is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the tournament.”

According to BetMGM, Woods has received 7.6 percent of the bets and 7.7 percent of the money to win the tournament. In terms of ticket percentage, Woods has received more bets than any other competitor.

Q: If Woods plays does he really have a chance to win?

A: I don’t believe Tiger would be here this week if he didn’t think his golf game was in a state that was good enough to win. So, if his right leg can handle the physicality of walking the hilly terrain for four-plus days, he knows how to get the ball around Augusta National as well as anyone, and winning a sixth green jacket cannot be discounted.

Comments / 0

New York Post
New York Post

21K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

8M+

Views

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Plan For The Masters

Tiger Woods announced on Sunday morning that it will be a “game time” decision on The Masters this week. The 15-time major champion has not yet decided if he will be able to compete in the first major tournament of the year. Woods, who is one year removed...
GOLF
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Masters: What Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson are wearing

Page 1 of 21 — The 2022 Masters is back as the first men's major of the year, and that means traditional tournament colors are dominating at Augusta National. There's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will be wearing as they chase the green jacket.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Masters Photo Surfaces: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has begun preparation for The Masters. While the 15-time major champion has yet to officially announce his status for the tournament, he’s arrived in Augusta. Woods is practicing at Augusta National and will make a decision later this week. He looks ready to play, though. Golf fans...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Reporter’s Comment On Tiger Woods Going Viral

Good luck stopping the Tiger Woods Masters hype train. While Woods has yet to announce his decision on the 2022 Masters, the golf world is very much anticipating him playing. Woods, who is more than a year removed from his serious car accident in Southern California, arrived at Augusta National on Sunday. He’s preparing to play, though he’s yet to make an official decision.
GOLF
UPI News

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
WRDW-TV

DeChambeau hopes to keep bringing golf to new generation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bryson DeChambeau says he’s committed to the concept of growing the game of golf through a new generation. He pointed out a YouTube video that was shot at Augusta National Golf Club — the one that’s got everyone talking. MORE COVERAGE:. Over the...
AUGUSTA, GA
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods impressing in practice ahead of Masters?

Tiger Woods may have said he is a " game-time decision" to compete in the Masters, which gets underway this Thursday, but that hasn't simmered excitement surrounding the prospect of the 15-time major winner making a return to the links. With Augusta National closed to the press on both Sunday...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Masters is all about Tiger Woods, even with so many subplots

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The gates to Augusta National opened a little after 7 a.m. Monday. It didn’t feel as though Masters week started until just before 3 p.m. Tiger Woods was on the first tee, and this was no time to be shopping for shirts and caps or standing in line for pimento cheese sandwiches. That much was evident by the biggest golf crowd this year on one hole except for the circus par-3 16th at the Phoenix Open.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National
The Spun

Jon Rahm Says Only 1 Player Gets Advice From Tiger Woods

On Tuesday morning, the practice rounds at the Masters were put on hold as inclement weather rolled in. That gave the world’s best a chance to sit down with the media before the event kicks off. One of those who spoke with the media on Tuesday was former world No. 1 Jon Rahm.
WEATHER
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy