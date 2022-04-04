ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan crossing guard pegged with bottle by repeat offender

By Joe Marino, Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
 1 day ago

A crossing guard was pegged with a bottle in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning by a repeat offender with more than 70 busts who told cops he enjoyed chucking bottles at unsuspecting victims, police sources said.

Tyreik Martin, 30, allegedly attacked the 37-year-old female guard around 7:40 a.m. at Bayard and Bowery streets while she was on duty, police and sources confirmed.

Cops caught up to him about 45 minutes later nearby and he allegedly admitted to them that he likes to hit people in the face with bottles, sources said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gdHR6_0ez297TX00
The guard was hit with a glass bottle Monday morning.G.N.Miller/NYPost
The attack occurred in Lower Manhattan with a man who's had more than 70 run-ins with law enforcement. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Martin has had more than 70 run-ins with the law for various alleged crimes, including assault and drug charges, sources said.

His most recent arrest came last May when he allegedly hit a 2-year-old in the head with a suitcase while she was being pushed by her mom in a stroller, sources said.

Martin also had an open bench warrant from last August that was ordered by a Manhattan judge after he failed to adhere to terms of plea agreement stemming from a 2021 assault case, prosecutors said.

The warrant was issued after Martin failed to participate in court-ordered mental health treatment.

It was not immediately clear how that case was resolved in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gDoEz_0ez297TX00 Tyreik Martin was last arrested when he attacked a toddler with a suitcase in May 2021. William Miller

“This person should not be on the streets,“ said a Manhattan cop. “As long as he is walking around, little children and people doing their jobs are not safe.“

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy

