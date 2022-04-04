ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Unique Kind Of Treasure Hunt Comes To Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKwnc_0ez2923u00
Photo: Getty Images

A new, unique kind of treasure hunt is taking place in Arizona, reported AZ Family .

A Montana man released clues for his first two Arizona locations of " You Find Treasure ." Founder Kyle Walby turned his interest in treasure hunts into a reality after the pandemic started. He buried 25 $100 bills. Four of those are hidden in Arizona.

Walby said, "This is all about fun. It’s about families going out and just having a good time in the outdoors . I haven’t really gotten any feedback yet with like knowing if the clues are going to be enough for people to actually find it. Or if I’m going to have to slowly release more clues."

None of the treasures have been found yet, to Walby's knowledge. But to keep everyone updated accurately, Walby is offering $50 to anyone who confirms online that they have found a treasure.

Walby said, "Some treasures are literally off a road or a highway. So you can kind of just drive right to them and once you figure them out they’re right there. Other ones are short hikes. And other ones are a little bit longer hikes."

Click here to start your treasure hunt.

Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
KESQ

Arizona to resume disenrolling people from Medicaid program

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Medicaid program says it and a health care program for children will soon resume disenrolling state residents no longer eligible for coverage and that an estimated 500,000 people currently enrolled will need to go through a process to see if they remain eligible. Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System officials said the state generally hasn’t disenrolled beneficiaries since the pandemic began in March 2020 unless they moved out of state, voluntarily disenrolled, aged out of the children’s program or died. But an agency statement said some people with Medicaid or KidsCare coverage now could be disenrolled from those programs because they no longer meet financial or medical eligibility requirements.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
