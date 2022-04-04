ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge Rules Sheriff Villanueva Must Testify Under Oath About Deputy Gangs

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Sheriff Alex Villanueva will have to appear before the Office of Inspector General and answer questions about deputy gangs while under oath and with his testimony transcribed by a court reporter, a judge ruled today.

``He should testify under oath and I'm ordering him to do so,'' Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey said in denying a motion by Villanueva's attorney, Linda C. Miller Savitt, to quash the subpoena.

Savitt argued the sheriff has always been willing to voluntarily appear before the OIG, but was challenging the magnitude of the OIG's subpoena power. She said Villanueva does not believe Inspector General Max Huntsman should be ``whipping out subpoenas because he thinks he can so he can grandstand.''

The judge disagreed with her argument.

``It doesn't make sense, let's get it out,'' Mackey said in ordering that a date be set for Villanueva's appearance within 21 days.

In a sworn declaration, Huntsman said Villanueva appeared virtually before him last summer, but that the sheriff said he was voluntarily doing so and refused to be sworn. An attorney for Villanueva also said Huntsman could tape-record the session, but that the sheriff would not consent to his testimony being transcribed by a court reporter, according to Huntsman.

Huntsman said he subsequently suspended the proceeding so that the county could seek the relief sought in the current petition.

In his court papers, Harvinder S. Anand, an attorney representing the county, said the OIG issued a subpoena to Villanueva in February 2021 to testify regarding the ``important topic of deputy secret societies'' in the sheriff''s department.

``Instead of complying with his obligation to submit to this valid exercise of the OIG's subpoena authority, Sheriff Villanueva delayed for months with a baseless writ to quash the subpoena,'' Anand wrote in his court papers.

Anand was referring to a petition Villanueva filed previously challenging the OIG's subpoena that was dismissed by Judge James C. Chalfant last August. The OIG then demanded that Villanueva appear and abide by the subpoena on the mutually agreed-upon date of last Sept. 7, but the sheriff ``insisted that he would appear only informally and voluntarily -- not pursuant to the subpoena -- and that he would not agree to be sworn by a certified reporter or to have his testimony transcribed,'' Anand wrote in his court papers.

``By unjustifiably declining to provide under-oath transcribed testimony, even after his initial challenges to the subpoena were rejected, the sheriff continued to flout his legal obligation to submit to OIG oversight,'' Anand wrote in his court papers.

The mission of the OIG is to promote ``transparency, constitutional policing and the fair and impartial administration of justice,'' according to its website.

Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD's investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal's alleged conduct "reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy's mission, values, and the way we run our schools." "Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student's family who have been impacted by this," the school's statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member's Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
AOL Corp

Judge: Ex-governor must testify in Flint water civil trial

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied motions by Snyder,...
FLINT, MI
WEHOville.com

Sheriff's Weekly Crime Report (March 21-27)

03/21/2022 @ 1630. A woman was driving her vehicle when a man ran into traffic while holding a large rock. The suspect threw the rock into the front driver's side window, which caused the window to shatter and the rock to hit the victim on her arm. The suspect fled the area on foot. #01665.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WBAY Green Bay

Convicted killer Halderson must attend sentencing Thursday, Dane Co. judge rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Chandler Halderson must be there when a Dane Co. court hands down his sentence for killing his mother and father last summer, a Dane Co. judge ruled. The decision comes a day before the sentencing hearing. The 24-year-old convicted killer had requested to skip it. State law requires he receive life sentences for the two convictions of 1st degree intentional homicide for the deaths of Bart and Krista Halderson. He will also be sentenced for six other charges, including two each of mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fox News

Biden administration to allow immigration officers, not just judges, to decide asylum cases

The Biden administration is issuing a new rule aimed at cutting the time for processing asylum claims from years to months. The rule, from the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security, will allow U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to evaluate the asylum applications of people who would be eligible for expedited removal from the country, after such individuals pass a required screening for a credible dear of persecution or torture from their country of origin. Currently, only immigration judges can decide these matters, and this has led to a tremendous backlog of cases which end up dragging on for years.
IMMIGRATION
KTLA

2 arrested for burglarizing USPS vehicle in Westchester: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two men who were witnessed breaking into a United States Postal Service vehicle in Westchester and stealing some of its contents on Friday, police said in a news release. The men were seen breaking into the USPS vehicle, which was parked in the 6000 block of Center Drive, around […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
