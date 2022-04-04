ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Naval Park receives federal funding to help preserve USS The Sullivans

By Max Faery
 1 day ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Congressman Brian Higgins was on-hand Monday to announce, on the 79th anniversary of the USS The Sullivans' launch, the Buffalo and Erie County Naval Park will receive $490,000 in federal funding to help repair damage to the hull of the World War II Fletcher-Class Destroyer.

Leaking and flooding of the vessel's hull has been occurring since February of 2021, as Buffalo's winter weather and damaging winds helped contribute to the largest inland naval museum in North America listing to the left.

This budget was recently approved by Congress as part of Congressman Higgins’ 2022 fiscal year, and will predominantly be used for the decommissioned historical ship, anchored right along the Buffalo Waterfront.

"The Naval Park is also important to Western New York's future, as a critical component of Buffalo's growing waterfront and one of the region's top destinations," said Congressman Higgins. "This federal funding will ensure that we don't lose the nearly 80-year-old military treasure, supporting needed repair so it can continue to be toured, enjoyed by veterans, visitors, community members for many years to come."

“We are extremely grateful for the Congressman’s generosity, willingness and perseverance to get this through Congress and bestow this important gift for us so that we can continue the legacy of preserving this ship for generations to come,” said Paul Marzello, President and CEO of Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

While the vessel continues to list, Marzello says the state of the ship is under control, for the time being.

“We hired a marine engineering firm to do the work and they began at the end of last summer. Unfortunately, the water needs to be 54 degrees in order for those divers to get into the water and for the epoxy to adhere to the steel," Marzello explained of the repair plans. "Once that water temperature dropped below 54 degrees, they had to pull out. They are returning this spring as soon as that water temperature rises to 54 degrees.”

This federal funding is an addition to the $1 million that was fundraised last year from the "Save The Sullivans Campaign," which aided the ship, as well as other efforts in the park.

You can listen to the entire press conference below:

Buffalo, NY
