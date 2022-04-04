Pennsylvania aims to reduce wait for clemency by years

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cocktails to go helped Pennsylvania restaurants stay afloat during the COVID crisis, and now, they could become a permanent fixture. On Friday, Sen. Daniel Laughlin (R-49) and John Yudichak (I-14) introduced SB 1138, which would allow bars and restaurants to permanently sell cocktails to go. In a statement, Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association President Tom Tyler thanked Laughlin and Yudichak for reviving the discussion, adding that the hospitality industry “continues to need assistance.” “While cocktails-to-go served as a lifeline during the COVID-19 emergency declaration, it also provided a way for family-owned establishments to expand their product offerings and increase customer convenience,” Tyler said in the statement. “Unfortunately, the end of the emergency declaration also meant the end to these products. This was a loss to both our industry and our patrons.”

