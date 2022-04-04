ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs OL Kyle Long: ‘I am a stay at home dad now’

By Juan Cisneros
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After coming out of retirement last offseason to join the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Kyle Long all but admitted he is hanging up his cleats again.

Long responded to a question from a fan asking if he would be suiting up in 2022.

“I am a stay at home dad now,” Long replied .

The 6-foot-6, 330 pound lineman played his entire career with the Chicago Bears before retiring after the 2019 season.

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire calls for help from Mahomes after plane troubles

After coming out of retirement to join Kansas City, he was injured in training camp and missed the entirety of the season.

Long followed up his post saying he wished things would have gone differently.

“Wish I played more years under Andy Reid. Fans in KC are smart and present. would have been really cool to play at arrowhead, too bad it didn’t work out but things happen for a reason!” Long said .

Long’s signing was part of a complete overhaul of Kansas City’s offensive line that included Joe Thuney and Orlando Brown.

With Chicago, Long enjoyed three Pro Bowl seasons.

Bears, American Football, The Kansas City Chiefs
