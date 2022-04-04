ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA-Area Bakery Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Employee COVID Deaths and Illness

By Mona Holmes
Eater
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of three lawsuits have been filed against a Vernon bakery and cafe recently, each relating to what plaintiffs say are issues of managerial indifference around health and safety protocols in the early days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The plaintiffs blame Vie de France Yamazaki Inc. for employee deaths...

NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California has $600M in unclaimed can, bottle deposits

California is sitting on a $600 million pile of unclaimed nickel and dime deposits on recyclable cans and bottles and now wants to give some of that back to consumers. To get the state’s nearly 40 million residents to recycle more and send more deposits back to them, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration unveiled a plan […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

