ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Wax Myrtle’s Invites You To Chill, Eat, Drink & Enjoy

By Stephanie Gilbert
KXAN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture this…relaxing poolside or catching up with girlfriends under the shade of a cabana, while enjoying carefully curated drinks and dining on delicious bites with a Mediterranean twist…You don’t have to hop on a plane to get...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What You Should Know Before Eating A&W's Cheese Curds

If someone asked you about A&W, chances are you'd probably think of a root beer brand. While that's not incorrect, A&W is also a fast food restaurant. Born from a simple root beer stand in Lodi, California in 1919, and named after company owners Roy Allen and Frank Wright (via A&W Restaurants), the chain now has 522 U.S. locations across 39 states (via ScrapeHero). Branded as "All American Food," the company serves up burgers, fries, root beer (obviously!) — and cheese curds.
LODI, CA
Thrillist

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through SF’s NoPa Neighborhood

NoPa describes the Western Addition neighborhood that runs from Masonic to Divisadero west to east, and Turk to Fell north to south, but usually just refers to the stretch of bars, restaurants, and shops that dot both sides of Divisadero. There are a lot of reasons why it’s called NoPa (you can read all of them here), but the obvious fact is that NoPa stands for North of the Panhandle, even though the main drag is actually two blocks east of it.
RESTAURANTS
Bon Appétit

How to Eat, Drink, and Entertain Like a Parisian

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When American food writer Rebekah Peppler moved to France in 2015, she wasn’t quite sold on the romantic ideal that lures most visitors. “Paris had always been in the back of my mind, not so much as this fantasy city but a place that I would have to live for my job at some point,” Peppler says. Several years after earning a pastry arts degree at New York’s erstwhile French Culinary Institute, Peppler journeyed to the City of Light in search of greater work opportunities. Since then life in Paris has burgeoned more than just her career. “France has taught me that food brings people together, but the connection happens whether there’s a meal on the table or not,” she says.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

What you need to organize kitchen drawers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding what you need in your kitchen drawers can be a nightmare. Messy drawers can turn a simple kitchen task into a stressful ordeal, but it doesn’t need to be that way. With the right items to organize kitchen drawers, everything you need will be easily accessible.
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

What's Eating at You? The Psychology of Food

In a study, people who reported one or more stressors in the previous 24 hours burned 104 fewer calories after a high-fat meal. Not everyone responds to stress in the same way. Some eat to distract themselves from stress; others eat less when they're stressed. One healthy way to deal...
NUTRITION
Marie Claire

Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay in Riviera Maya

While Cancún is a popular destination for spring breakers looking to flee the cold, the Riviera Maya, located about 30 miles south of Cancún’s airport, offers travelers a peaceful respite along the Caribbean Sea. Home to an array of exotic bird species, lush mangrove fields, rich Mayan culture, and a new artisanal boutique from designer Carolina Kleinman, the area should be a top contender for your next warm weather getaway.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Hot Spot#Mediterranean#Food Drink#Myrtle#Beverage#American#Waxmyrtles
KXAN

Best espresso beans

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For coffee junkies, there’s nothing better than the perfect espresso drink to wake you up in the morning. Searching for the ultimate espresso beans you can brew at home can help you achieve your favorite cafe drinks in your own kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
93.1 KISS FM

Some People In El Paso Apparently Enjoy Eating Pickle Pizza

Some pizza store owners sometimes receive the strangest requests when it comes to making someone's pizza. Now I just learned that some people in the borderland apparently like unusual pizza toppings. Before we go any further if you think pineapple is an unusual pizza topping you have NO idea what unusual is until now.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Not Into Coffee? Here's Why You Should Drink Herbal Tea Instead

For a lot of folks, nothing shakes off those early morning cobwebs like a pot of fresh, hot coffee. In fact, 42.9% of Americans claim to be avid coffee drinkers and with 3.3 billion pounds of the drink consumed in 2021 alone, it's safe to say that many people really do appreciate a good cup of joe. But as popular as coffee beverages may be, there are some people who aren't as big into java as others are.
DRINKS
Mashed

Anne Hathaway's Hack Will Change How You Eat Cupcakes Forever

People just can't seem to get enough cupcakes. Pint-sized versions of your favorite cake, they're the equivalent of a personal pizza, but in dessert form. There are hundreds of mouthwatering cupcake flavors, from classic vanilla smeared with chocolate icing to carrot cake covered in cream cheese frosting. They reached peak popularity in the early 2010s, when must-visit cupcake shops popped up all over the country (looking at you, Georgetown Cupcakes) and TV shows like "Cupcake Wars," where contestants compete to bake the perfect cupcake, played on TV screens constantly. Though the craze has died down, they're still a mainstay at bakeries everywhere.
CELEBRITIES
KXAN

Get To Know Your Senses With Dining In The Dark

How well do we know our senses? For those who are used to relying on eyesight to navigate the. world, the answers might not be what we’d expect. Today Steph and Rosie discussed Dining in the dark,. a brand-new sensory dining experience that is cooking up some immersive intrigue...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Best baby booties

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Baby booties aren’t just a cute accessory for your little one — they’re practical, too. They help keep tiny feet warm, stay on more securely than a pair of socks alone, and are extra thick, which helps protect little toes from getting pinched. Baby booties are often a child’s first introduction to semi-solid footwear, getting them accustomed to wearing shoes as they grow, crawl and walk.
APPAREL
KXAN

Best turquoise shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every home could use a splash of bright turquoise. This rich, blue-green color gets its name from the beautiful rare gemstone, which ancient civilizations believed to be imbued with healing properties. Today, turquoise is used to uplift, introducing positivity and clarity to interiors. When it comes to your bathroom, a turquoise shower curtain is the perfect way to enhance your decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KXAN

Mojo Coffee Born & Brewed Right Here In Texas

Three brothers started a coffee shop in Burnet, Texas back in 2015 and now they have expanded to five locations, including one right here on 620 in the Lakeline area. Unlike any other coffee company, they combine quality coffee and genuine kindness. Mojo Coffee Owner Austin Moon joined Studio 512...
BURNET, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy