Gaylord, MI

Wet mess to give way for grill-day this Sunday

By Scott Nunn
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
The wet mess of a forecast this week is supposed to give way to clear skies on Sunday, providing the perfect opportunity for spring grilling. (Cris Canton/Getty Images)

With chilly and wet weather conditions gripping the state for the majority of the week, the "grill day" forecast for Sunday, April 10 offers something to look forward to.

A large portion of northern Michigan, along with most of western Michigan, was under a hazardous weather outlook April 4, according to the National Weather Service Gaylord office , which was reporting mixed snow and rain for the region. Tuesday's forecast shows a little reprieve with mostly cloudy skies and 47-degree temperatures before turning to a wet mess for the rest of the week with temps ranging from the 30s at night and into the 40s during the day.

In central Michigan and the Upper Thumb, the forecast was similar, but slightly less depressing, according to the NWS Pontiac office. This portion of the state was forecasted to receive a mix of rain and snow throughout Monday, giving way to a mostly cloudy Tuesday, and again turning to a wet mess for the rest of the week, with high temperatures reaching the low 50s.

However, the sloppy wet mess was predicted to end by Sunday, and April 10 appears to be the perfect grill day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the Lower Peninsula ranging in the high-40s to mid-50s depending on the region.

Be sure to stop into your local hardware store to stock up on charcoal or propane, before swinging by the market for your favorite meats and vegetables.

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

