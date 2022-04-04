2 people dead after Sunday night shooting in Monroe

Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night, Monroe Police said.

The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. at 5602 DeSiard St., Lot 75 in Monroe. According to authorities, officers located Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both died at the scene as a result of their wounds, police said.

According to authorities, a large amount of methamphetamine and other injectable narcotics were found.

