Monroe, LA

2 people dead after Sunday night shooting in Monroe

 1 day ago
Two people are dead after a shooting Sunday night, Monroe Police said.

The shooting occurred after 9:30 p.m. at 5602 DeSiard St., Lot 75 in Monroe. According to authorities, officers located Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both died at the scene as a result of their wounds, police said.

According to authorities, a large amount of methamphetamine and other injectable narcotics were found.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274), online at crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

