Gas Price

Bojangles to give away $1 million in free gas

By Dan Vasko
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Bojangles is giving away one million dollars in free gas amid price increases at the pump, the restaurant announced Monday.

Starting Monday, April 4, any purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal – featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of home-style fixins and Legendary Iced Tea® – will come with a $10 gas gift card.

The popular southern food chain said the giveaway will continue until supplies run out.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Jackie Woodward stated in a press release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

Bojangles said that delivery orders as well as family meals featuring Chicken Supremes are not eligible for the deal.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

