Twitter stock jumps after Elon Musk takes 9 percent stake in company

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — Twitter shares rose over 20 percent Monday morning on news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.

Musk is now the largest outside shareholder with 73,486,938 shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing released Monday.

The Tesla chief is a very active Twitter user with a committed fan base. Just last week he polled his 80 million followers on whether the platform “rigorously adheres” to principles of free speech.

Elon Musk challenges Putin on Twitter to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Over 70 percent responded “No,” prompting Musk to ask whether a new platform is needed.

Musk has previously gotten into hot water over his tweets and is currently in a legal fight with the SEC over an agreement restricting his posts about Tesla.

The deal to acquire a stake in Twitter comes months after long time CEO Jack Dorsey departed the company.

Parag Agrawal replaced Dorsey in November, prompting Musk to tweet a meme depicting Agrawal as Joseph Stalin and Dorsey as Soviet secret police chief Nikolai Yezhov being pushed into water.

HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joseph Stalin
Blog: Another frost possible next weekend

If you are eager to dig your hands in the soil and start your annual flower or veggie garden, I would advise to wait just a little longer. During the upcoming week we’ll have mild temperatures with highs in the 70s and chances for Rain Tuesday night and Thursday. That storm system Thursday could bring a big pool of arctic air across the country.
ENVIRONMENT
Man facing 3 murder charges arrested in Hampton

A Virginia Beach man facing murder charges in both Norfolk and Virginia Beach after three people were recently found dead was arrested overnight by U.S. Marshals in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3IWFmdD.
HAMPTON, VA
Suspect captured in N.C. after trying to kill ex-girlfriend, police say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after police say he tried to kill his ex-girlfriend. Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk adds $1B to fortune with Twitter investment as shares soar

Tesla CEO Elon Musk likely added $1 billion to his already massive fortune this week after taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk disclosed the purchase in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the beginning of the week, sending Twitter shares soaring: The stock closed up 27% on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday, its biggest rally since its trading debut in 2013.
STOCKS
