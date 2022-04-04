Shelby teen killed in shootout in bar parking lot

Police say a gun fight involving at least three shooters claimed the life of a Shelby teen early Saturday morning.

A call came in to 911 at 12:30 a.m. regarding a shooting outside of Skooterz Saloon at 1981 E. Dixon Blvd., in Shelby.

When Shelby Police officers arrived, they found Zechariah Freeman, 18, dead from at least two bullet wounds.

Another man was found injured at the scene, and a man and woman who were also hit by bullets had driven themselves to the hospital. None suffered life-threatening injuries, and all were treated at Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby.

The investigation is ongoing, but Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said it’s believed that there were at least three shooters.

Three different caliber casings have been collected. Police still haven’t said exactly how many shots were fired, and there are two primary questions, said Ledford.

“We want to know exactly what started this whole altercation and secondly what led them to go after guns to settle it,” said Ledford.

What exactly prompted multiple people to draw weapons and fire in that parking lot is still unclear, Ledford said. It’s only known that it started as an argument.

“Why would someone resort to taking a life over an argument. There's no disagreement out there that’s worth losing a life over,” said Ledford.

The police chief said investigators continue to conduct interviews with the intent to identify anyone who fired a weapon in the situation.

He said they’re working with the District Attorney’s Office as well as state and federal agencies to bring resolution to the case.

“We are going after the guns. Anybody who uses a gun in an illegal manner like that, we’re going to go after them. We'll use whatever resources we have to calm that down," said Ledford.

Young people in Shelby have fallen victim to gun violence for years, but things seemed to have calmed down, Ledford said.

“We have trended down some in that area,” he said. “When we see an uptick, our response is going to be to try to prevent it as much as we can. We're going to use every resource we’ve got to put a stop to it.”

Five months ago, 16-year-old Skyterian Poston was killed in a drive-by shooting in front of her Roberts Street home in Shelby.

Arrest warrants were quickly issued for Santana Almont Eaves Jr. on charges of first-degree murder and firing into an occupied dwelling. Police arrested Eaves in January.

Ledford has said it before, and he’ll say it again. All loss of life due to gun violence is a tragedy, but the death of our young people is unacceptable.

“The frustrating part is when you have a young person lose their life like that,” he said. “Anytime you have people indiscriminately firing a weapon, that’s unacceptable... I think this is where we’ve all got to come together and find those solutions.”

