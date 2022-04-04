ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One Day I'll Be Back' - Manchester United-Linked Star Comments on Potential Move

By Kaustubh Pandey
 1 day ago

Roma striker Tammy Abraham, who has been linked with a move to Manchester in recent weeks, has spoken about a potential move back to England in the future.

Abraham has impressed under Jose Mourinho at the Giallorossi, scoring 15 times in Serie A and also racking up 3 assists for the Roman outfit.

Recently, he has been linked with a move to United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Abraham spoke to Talksport in a recent interview and he did talk about his future at Roma and whether he can return to the Premier League in the future or not.

The Englishman said: "When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you're doing something right. It's a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers.

"But for me it's about focusing on doing my business here. I can keep getting linked with many clubs but who knows what the future holds? Of course I grew up in England, I'm a London boy. So maybe one day I'll be back in the Premier League to make noise there."

Abraham also spoke of his commitment to Roma and the fact that he's happy at the club.

"But for me right now it's about focusing on Rome, on doing the best I can and hopefully winning these guys a trophy which they haven't done in many years."

