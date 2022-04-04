ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Battle Creek fire chief takes job in Lansing

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kMwp_0ez24Ihy00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek’s fire chief is going to Lansing.

Brian Sturdivant will take over as the new chief of the Lansing Fire Department on May 2, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing`s next Fire Chief,” Sturdivant said in a statement released by Schor’s office. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services and training throughout Michigan.”

Sturdivant was named the Battle Creek fire chief in 2018 . He has been a firefighter for more than 30 years and has worked in several states, including Georgia, Arizona, California and Virginia. He was among two finalists for the job in Lansing.

Schor praised his “strong, steady leadership,” and years of fire management experience.

“We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I`m excited for him to get here and get started,” Schor stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Battle Creek, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

Lansing residents invited to meet Fire Chief candidates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Selection Committee in charge of choosing the next chief of the Lansing Fire Department says they want residents to weight in. The selection committee is made up of the City of Lansing Human Resources Director, Fire Commissioners, and Mayoral appointees. They have conducted interviews and recommended the top candidates move forward in the final selection process, narrowing the 19 applications down to nine going into the first round of interviews.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
News Channel Nebraska

Battle Creek passes $7.9 million bond for new facilities by slim margin

BATTLE CREEK, Neb.-- Battle Creek has voted to approve almost 8 million dollars for new facilities, as of Tuesday evening. The issue for the $7.9 million bond passed 448 for and 442 votes against, a slim six-vote margin. Battle Creek Superintendent Jake Luhr said, "I thought it would be pretty...
BATTLE CREEK, NE
WLNS

Lansing interim fire chief no longer in the running

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michael Tobin, the current interim fire chief of Lansing, is no longer in the running to be the permanent-full time chief. The two remaining candidates, Edwin Miller and Brian Sturdivant have received the Lansing Fire Board’s recommendation. The recommendations have been sent to Mayor Andy Schor’s desk, where he will choose […]
LANSING, MI
WTVQ

Crews battle fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 7900 block of Old Richmond just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for the report of a fire. When they arrived, firefighters say they saw smoke...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WZZM 13

MSP investigating after Kalamazoo officer shoots, kills Battle Creek man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation is underway after an officer from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety shot and killed a man Sunday morning. Police say officers were responding to a report of suspected criminal activity around 10:19 a.m. in the 1000 block of S Westnedge Avenue when the suspect, a 33-year-old Battle Creek man, fired shots from a handgun.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Spots for Geocaching in the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek Areas

Remember the craze of Geocaching? It was a real-life treasure hunt of sorts that reached popularity throughout the world in 2000. People would hunt down the cache using online clues, GPS to track down the exact latitude and longitude (remember, this was before everyone had a super fancy smartphone), and eventually would find the hidden treasure. That "treasure" mostly consisted of low-cost items like keychains, maybe a postcard...it really could be anything.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy