Women who enter menopause before age 40 are 35% more likely to develop dementia, according to a new report. This finding is of special interest to women with diabetes because diabetes is linked to an increased risk of both premature menopause and dementia. The study, which was conducted by researchers based at Shandong University in Jinan, China, was presented at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle & Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2022 in Chicago.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO