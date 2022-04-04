ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Community wears purple in tribute to 8-year-old boy killed

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — The small town of Sheboygan Falls is honoring an 8-year-old boy who died after police said he was beaten by his mother.

Oliver Hitchcock died two days after being found unresponsive in his family's apartment.

The second-grade student's favorite color was purple.

On Monday, community members wore purple in tribute to Oliver.

"I didn't want to believe it at first in our little town, but those things do happen here, too, I guess," Barb Graf said.

"We just kind of wanted to pitch in together and show our community that we're here for them," Savannah Smogoleski said.

She said her daughter wore a purple shirt, purple pants and a purple hair tie to school.

It was in response to social media posts from groups like the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department that had people in the close-knit town wearing purple.

"We have some tough days ahead for our families, our students, our staff," school superintendent Annalee Bennin said.

Graf said she didn't know Oliver or his family.

She said she wore purple to show her support.

"I'm keeping them in my thoughts and prayers," Graf told WISN 12.

According to a GoFundMe page, Oliver's uncle said the young boy donated his organs to four waiting recipients.

A vigil is in the works for Sunday night.

"The initial response I can say was due to a strangulation," Police Chief Eric Miller said Saturday.

Prosecutors expect to charge Oliver's mother with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide.

"The second count is something that came up in the investigative process," Miller said. "The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department is the lead agency on that."

Police have not released her name.

She was hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries but has since been released to the Sheboygan County Jail.

