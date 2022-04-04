ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett's stock drops in latest Pro Football Focus mock draft

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett had been a consensus first-round pick in most mock drafts ahead of the NFL Draft that begins April 28. At least until Pro Football Focus released its latest mock draft. In the latest mock draft released Monday, Pickett isn’t even selected in the first...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
FanSided

3 QBs Saints can draft after trade with Eagles

So the New Orleans Saints made a head-scratching trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. In a trade involving way too much math for most sports stooges to even remotely figure out, the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles have a deal!. For those who could not locate a slide rule...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears don’t have any 1st-round picks, so what will they do? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.

A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks. The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago. Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock ...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Focus#Nfl Draft#Mock Draft#Panthers#Nfl Combine#American Football#The Nfl Draft#Liberty#The Atlanta Falcons#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Seattle Seahawks#Acc
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons set to visit with draft’s top quarterback

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a new franchise quarterback following the stunning trade of all-time great, Matt Ryan. Atlanta has one of the worst starting quarterback situations in the entire NFL, so they need to find the future at the position, and it seems like they are certainly considering taking a quarterback with their top pick in the draft.
NFL
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Ranking the top five quarterback prospects

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and if a team is in need of a quarterback, Joel Klatt is here to help with the decision-making process. Monday, Klatt broke down the five best QB prospects this year and why he believes they can find success at the next level.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Grading the Eagles-Saints trade involving 8 NFL Draft picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints joined the NFL offseason’s trade frenzy when the two teams agreed to a deal on Monday involving eight NFL Draft picks. The Eagles acquired a 2022 first-round pick, third-round pick, and a seventh-round pick as well as a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second-round pick. New Orleans hauled in two 2022 first round picks and a sixth-rounder in the trade. The move is more of a forward-thinking one for the Eagles while the Saints are clearly trying to maximize their chances in this year’s NFL Draft. With so many moving parts in the deal, it’s difficult to assess who got the better end of it. In fact, it may take a few years before there really is a clear winner of the deal. That said, it’s time to release our trade grades for the Eagles-Saints deal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles: 2022 NFL Mock Draft

It’s safe to say that the Philadelphia Eagles know how to get the most out of a draft. Despite selection flops in recent years, Howie Roseman is making up for his losses. He turned the Carson Wentz trade into a first-round pick and picked up Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy