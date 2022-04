Elden Ring is full of NPCs to befriend or fight, but one character, Blaidd, has been particularly interesting to players. He's part beast with a humanoid build and was used in the promos for Elden Ring prior to the game's release to show off what sure looked like an enemy players might come across at some point. Turns out, he's actually a companion who just looks intimidating on the outside much like Manscorpion Tark from Dark Souls 2. Even better, you, too, can look intimidating like him if you grab his armor set.

