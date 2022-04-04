Monday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on trespassing charges after climbing a building and jumping from the roof to gain access to The Nashville Underground, according to court documents. Police said Lucas Beard, 21, was asked to leave The Nashville Underground numerous times by staff members, according...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two FedEx drivers will be looking for new rigs after crashing into each other on Thursday morning. According to Metro Police, a wreck involving three vehicles, including two FedEx transport trucks, occurred at Moormans Arm Road and Whites Creek Pike on Wednesday night. Footage from the...
Dan Thomas takes a look at the possible severe storms coming up in the First Alert forecast. Authorities continue to search for man wanted for murder in the Couchville Pike area of Rutherford County near the Wilson County line. Metro Police release footage of Lumber theft. Updated: 9 hours ago.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Metro Drug Coalition, executive director Karen Pershing has hope. "Looking just at January and February, we actually saw a 13 percent decrease," Pershing said. "A lot could happen and change, but we're hopeful that we're starting to see those level off." In Knox...
This week marks three months since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell went missing in DeKalb County. At first, it appeared he was running from police, but after extensive ground and air searches the sheriff's department is calling this a missing person case.
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday. Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Wednesday night to what they thought was a car wreck. Fire and ambulance crews pulled the driver out...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police investigators released video of a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a local gas station. On Tuesday night, officers responded to a crash at I-40 West at North Second Street. When they arrived, they learned a woman had been shot, but the shooting...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
