ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Monday afternoon news update from News4 Nashville

WSMV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Thomas takes a look at the possible severe storms coming up in the First Alert...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Two FedEx trucks collide in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two FedEx drivers will be looking for new rigs after crashing into each other on Thursday morning. According to Metro Police, a wreck involving three vehicles, including two FedEx transport trucks, occurred at Moormans Arm Road and Whites Creek Pike on Wednesday night. Footage from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville mural torn down

Dan Thomas takes a look at the possible severe storms coming up in the First Alert forecast. Authorities continue to search for man wanted for murder in the Couchville Pike area of Rutherford County near the Wilson County line. Metro Police release footage of Lumber theft. Updated: 9 hours ago.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Teen shot multiple times in the head in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday. Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Wednesday night to what they thought was a car wreck. Fire and ambulance crews pulled the driver out...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy