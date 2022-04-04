Wayne County baseball and softball in full swing; teams combine for 3-16 record last week

RICHMOND, Ind. — Hagerstown hosted Richmond for the first Wayne County baseball matchup of the season Thursday.

What started as a battle between crosstown foes also turned into a fight to beat the darkness. After five innings of play, the game was called due to a lack of visibility. The Red Devils were ahead 3-1 at the time, giving them their first win of the year. As for the Tigers, it was their second loss in as many games to kick off their schedule.

Freshman Casey Blevins shined for Richmond, striking out six batters and only allowing one run in his five innings on the mound. He also helped himself out with a hit and an RBI at the plate.

A pair of sophomores led Hagerstown’s effort. Kayne Ervin struck out four batters and held the Red Devils scoreless in his two innings pitched, and he added a hit with the bat. Ben Williams paced the offense with two hits.

Richmond’s next game is April 7 hosting Yorktown, and Hagerstown will take on Seton at McBride Stadium April 5.

Here's more on how the Red Devils and Tigers, as well as other Wayne County baseball and softball teams, did from March 28 through April 2:

Baseball

Richmond splits first four games to start season

Prior to the Red Devils’ victory over Hagerstown, they opened their season Wednesday with a 1-0 loss at Connersville. Senior Hayden Scalf and junior Nick Whalen combined for a solid game on the mound — Scalf made the most noise with five strikeouts in four innings — but the offense couldn’t get a run on the board. Sophomore Dustin Moore did his best to lead the offensive charge with two hits on the day.

Richmond also went 1-1 Saturday in a doubleheader against Franklin County. The first game wasn’t pretty, as the Red Devils lost 11-3, but Whalen, senior John Carter and sophomore Trey Pipenger each had a pair of hits.

Game two was much more competitive. Whalen had two clutch RBI hits in his last two at-bats to lead his team to a 4-2 win. Sophomore D’Shaun Harper and Scalf combined for a quality pitching performance. Harper held the Wildcats to two runs in four innings, and Scalf finished them off, setting down all nine batters he faced in the last three innings.

Four other area teams combine to go 0-6

Hagerstown was the first county team to start its season, falling 6-2 Monday at Frankton. Senior Reed Shaffer was impressive on the mound, striking out seven and only allowing one hit in his three innings of work. Freshman Will Combs had the most production at the plate, picking up a pair of hits and an RBI.

Northeastern ended Tuesday’s game on the short end of a back-and-forth battle with Tri-Village. In the 8-5 loss, junior Trevor Burkhart broke out of a season-long slump from a year ago. He held the Patriots scoreless for four innings, striking out four in the process. He also notched two hits and two RBIs, including the game-tying RBI late in the game. Junior Justice Hollingsworth also recorded a pair of hits in the game. After hosting Shenandoah April 4, the Knights will play Muncie Central April 7 at home.

Seton is off to an 0-2 start after falling 30-1 to Randolph Southern Wednesday and 10-0 to Greenwood Christian Academy Saturday. The Cardinals could only muster one hit in each game. Sophomore Nolan Burkhardt drove home a run with an RBI double in the first game of the week, and junior Lennon Cornell had the lone hit in the second game. Cornell also pitched one and two-thirds innings of one-run ball Saturday. Seton will play Hagerstown April 5 at home.

Lincoln fell to Oldenburg in its first game of the season. The Golden Eagles’ next game will be April 5 at Eastern Hancock.

Softball

Northeastern offense explodes in first win

The Knights put 18 runs on the board Wednesday in their season-opening victory over Tri-Village. In a box score full of offense, freshman Lexi Russell and sophomores Clare Lopeman and Kate Benjamin stood out.

Russell and Lopeman had near-identical days at the plate. They both recorded three hits, including a double, and a pair of RBIs. Benjamin had two hits in the game and drove home four runs. After an April 4 home game against Wapahani, Northeastern will host Franklin County April 8.

Rest of area teams still looking for first win

While Northeastern played one game, the other four Wayne County teams played two games apiece, and they combined for an 0-8 record for the week.

Richmond ended its March schedule with a 13-3 loss to East Central Wednesday and an 18-2 loss to Greenfield-Central Thursday. Dajsha Burgess picked up two RBIs in the first game, and Amareea Hunter had one of her own as well. The Red Devils will play Arsenal Tech April 5 at home.

Centerville played a doubleheader Saturday at Beech Grove, and it didn’t get off to the best start, falling 22-0 in game one. Sophomore Drew Tubesing had the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs. Game two ended in a 12-6 loss, but there was much more offensive production. Tubesing, senior Morgan Clark and freshman Aubrey Alexander each had a pair of hits. Junior Shaellyn Shearer and sophomore Jocie Collins each drove in a pair of runs. Centerville’s next game will be April 6 hosting Franklin County.

Lincoln’s week was comparable to that of Centerville’s. The Golden Eagles fell 7-0 to Franklin County Wednesday. Senior Allison Frost, sophomore Paige Lunsford and freshman L. McPheeters picked up the only three hits on the day. Lunsford pitched all seven innings, striking out six. Lincoln followed that with an 11-4 loss to South Dearborn. Frost had two hits, and junior Mallory Burns had two RBIs. Once again, Lunsford pitched the whole game, and she struck out 10 this time.

Hagerstown fell 10-8 to Shenandoah Thursday at home and again 17-0 Friday at Franklin County. The Tigers will play April 6 at home against Monroe Central.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.