Bad Axe, MI

Eighth conviction for OWI nets Bad Axe man prison time

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
Image by Metro Creative Graphics.

A Huron County man will serve time in prison following his eighth conviction on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Duane Edward Langely, 52, of Bad Axe, was sentenced to 18 months to five years in prison on a charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense, as well as a probation violation on Monday in Huron County District Court. He received 180 days in jail for the probation violation charge.

Huron County 52nd Circuit Court Judge Gerald M. Prill expressed exasperation as he sentenced Langely to prison, acknowledging Langely's struggles with alcoholism and subsequent failure to take advantage of the second and third chances he had already received.

"What are we to do?" Prill asked. "We’ve tried everything. I don't relish this."

Langely's latest charges stemmed from an incident occurring in November 2021. Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said Langely had contact with Michigan State Police in another county on Nov. 8. His blood-alcohol level registered 0.10, but troopers were unable to establish that had been driving.

On Nov. 9, deputies from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office conducted a wellness check on Langely, who reportedly had passed out after drinking. His blood-alcohol level registered 0.25, and he received medical attention after that incident, Rutkowski said.

Officers then stopped Langely on Nov. 10 as he was driving on Kinde Road near M-53. Langely's BAC registered 0.16 and he was arrested.

Rutkowski said Langely had previous OWI-related charges dating back to the late 1980s. His probation violation was related to a 2020 incident in which his blood-alcohol level was recorded at 0.308, almost four times the legal limit.

Huron County, MI
