Michigan offensive line does "keg stand" celebration after TD in spring game

By James Parks
 1 day ago

Spring football games are about a lot of things: position battles, meaningful reps, running new plays, and just having plain fun. Michigan was feeling it during the Maize and Blue game, showing off a new touchdown celebration.

Moments after sophomore running back Tavierre Dunlap scored a touchdown, his offensive line lifted him up in what appeared to be an imitation of a keg stand.

Not a bad way for your teammates to celebrate your first-ever TD.

Dunlap finished Michigan's spring game with a team-high 73 yards and a touchdown on 18 rushing attempts. Blake Corum, the Wolverines' projected starter at running back, had 40 yards on seven carries.

Starting quarterback Cade McNamara threw seven passes with both teams. Backup J.J. McCarthy didn't play with an injury, but walk-on QB Davis Warren went 12 of 23 passing for 175 yards.

