Join a tour of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory with Stage One Youth Theatre

RICHMOND, Ind. — Join Charlie Bucket for an adventurous tour of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

Stage One Youth Theatre will perform "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Richmond Civic Theatre.

Alisa Clapp-Itnyre will direct the adaptation of the book by British novelist Roald Dahl.

Purchase physical tickets online at gorct.org or by calling the box office at 765-962-1816 or purchase tickets at itkt.choicecrm.net/ChoiceCRM.NET/templates/RCT/#/events.

Amanda Stuckey will play Willy Wonka, with Trace Lewis as Charlie Bucket.

The cast also includes Caleb Haager as Grandpa Joe, Gannon Vien as the narrator, Evan Bain as Augustus Gloop, Makayla Pruett as Violet Beauregarde, Marleigh Service as Veruca Salt, Gabe Kaehr as Mike Teavee, Donovan Smith as Mr. Bucket, Kennedy Carpenter as Mrs. Bucket, Callie Fogle as Grandma Josephine, Finn Smith as Grandpa George, Myna Martin as Grandma Georgina, Charley Rinehart as Mrs. Gloop, Peyton Bain as Mrs. Beauregarde, Cohen Current as Mr. Salt, Felicity Dunn as Mrs. Salt, Jonathan Marsh as Mr. Teavee, and Kendall Longnecker as Mrs. Teavee.

Oompa-Loompas are Norah Staifer, Briya Busby Jeffers, Serenity Moberly, Bailey Wilson, Allister Bergfield, Cooper Sieb, Ezekiel Andreas, Caleb Seger, Yashuwa Mills, Raylin Reid, Elias Davis, Ava Hensley, Christiana Davis, Dae’Lyn Obi, Greta Royer, Ella Rose, Kale Johnson and Taytem Rivera.

Candy Kids are Abigail Quiroz, Ainsleigh Baucom, Paightyn Cooper, Carlisle Delucio, Aubree Fourman, Grey Gardner, Teagan Heiderich, Aurora Kanney, Penelope Kohn, Juanyae Mathis, Sam Seger, Sofia Thomas and Aila Vien.

Squirrels are Aeryn Cooper, Greer Gardner, Weslee Kemplen, Nolan Heiderich, Emily Ibanez, Nizomi Moberly, Hank Nickel and Sophia Quiroz.

Karen Duhai and Logan Mathews are the assistant directors, with Halie Scott the choreographer and Susan Wible, Anna Wible, Jan Jordan and Whitney Kaehr on costumes.

Anna Wible is stage manager, with Jeremy Roberts as deck manager and Tricia Sheridan, Nicole Andreas, Jeremy Roberts and Evelyn Christian the props team. The props workshop includes Michelle, Joe, Karaline, Ethan and Anna Grace Byers; Layta Cole; Evelyn Christian; Theresa Smoker; Alaina Harris; Jackson Thompson; Luke Sheridan; Erika Pierson; Ryan Shaw; and Alisa Clapp-Itnyre.

Ruthanne Munger designed the set with Aaron Clarke in set construction and Nicole Andreas the set painter.

Ron Itnyre designed the sound and operates the soundboard with Henry Christian. Aaron Clarke designed the lights. Sharon Ontko serves as fly, with Andrea Marsh doing hair and makeup and Caleb Goldberg assisting with rehearsals.