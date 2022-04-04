ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Changing the conversation from drilling to spilling

By Robert Schwaninger
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDhpp_0ez21QdB00
Robert Schwaninger (Robert Schwaninger)

The push for independence from foreign sources of petroleum is rising up again.  With a renewed cry of “drill baby drill,” the friends of Big Oil are attempting to leverage the recent rise in oil prices to justify their position.

But is increased drilling the best or only option available to the United States in the quest for energy independence.? The newly passed Infrastructure Bill finances wind power off the Northeast Coast and 500,000 new charging stations for electric vehicles.  The conversion away from the internal combustion engine is increasingly obvious.

Edwardsville is the latest location of a large oil spill due to a pipeline rupture, sending 163,800 gallons of oil into Cahokia Creek, bespoiling a precious nature area and waterway. Why did it happen? According to Doug May of Collinsville and the United Steel Workers, the pipeline is built with substandard, corroded materials. That opinion is supported by the Pipeline and Hazardous Material Safety Administration.

This horrific spill may remind you of the Keystone XL pipeline, which has been denied federal approval.  Approval might have been given if Keystone (operated by TC Energy) did not have a 12,000 barrel spill that occurred in the Dakotas.

Short-sighted members of Congress have consistently called for additional drilling, fracking, and any other method of extracting petroleum and natural gas from the earth.  They also consistently reduce Big Oil’s responsibility to protect the environment and they do not give a rat’s rump for nature reserves, forests, waterways or national parks if they can deliver another oil lease to their Big Oil contributors.

But here’s the facts. There are over 3 million miles of pipeline carrying oil, natural gas, and hazardous materials throughout the United States. Those pipelines are located in rural, suburban and urban areas.  Over fifty percent of the pipelines are more than 50 years old. And there is only 150 federal inspectors, averaging 18,000 miles of pipeline apiece, to oversee safety.

Is there any doubt as to why hundreds of minor spills happen yearly and large spills, like the 300,000 gallon spill from the Meraux pipeline near New Orleans, happen with increasing regularity?  And given the naked greed that Big Oil often exhibits, is it any wonder that oil companies have often employed substandard materials in the construction of those pipelines, like the Marathon pipeline over Cahokia Creek?

Meanwhile, politicians debate whether some pipelines should be shut down and/or replaced like the Line 5 pipeline that pumps oil out of Canada to refineries in the United States.  The 645-mile-long pipeline built in 1953 crosses Michigan and Wisconsin and carries 22.68 million gallons of oil per day and is the source of much of the propane to the Upper Midwest.  A portion of it runs under the Strait of Macinac that connects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan wants it shut down as a disaster waiting to happen.

Perhaps Gov. Whitmer would not be so concerned if Line 5's operator, Enbridge, was not also responsible for one of the largest pipeline spills in American history, occurring in Michigan in 2010, poisoning the Kalamzoo River with over 1 million gallons of oil spilled from Line 6B. Or if Enbridge had not been fined $1.9 million recently for failure to properly inspect Line 5.

Whitmer is seeking the federal government’s support in shutting down Line 5 while Republican Congressmen are pushing back, claiming that shutting down Line 5 would be an economic disaster for the Upper Midwest, with unsubstantiated claims of higher oil prices and lost jobs.  Now leveraging the effects of the Russian crisis into their argument, the GOP politicians say that this is no time to further reduce oil imports by capping Line 5.

All pragmatists agree that until the United States is no longer reliant upon fossil fuels, we are going to keep pumping oil and gas out of the earth and transporting the stuff to refineries. But we need more than 150 federal inspectors and tougher laws to assure pipeline safety. Oil spills are occurring due to poor materials and maintenance of pipelines and that must be addressed.

Spills poison the earth, wildlife, creeks, rivers and ground water and often take untold years to “clean up” despite the losses that can never be remedied or replaced.  The effects of the Edwardsville spill will likely be evident for a generation.  It is a tragedy that could have been avoided but not by those whose only answer is “drill baby drill”.

Robert Schwaninger lives in Alton and can be reached at rhschwaninger@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Alton, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
City
Collinsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Industry
City
Edwardsville, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

The punishing economic sanctions imposed by the West on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have roiled global energy markets, with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports further pushing up gas prices for Americans. Now, GOP leaders are blaming surging fuel costs in part on a decision by President Biden early in his administration to block the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Fox News

Rising gas prices have 'everything to do' with Biden says former Keystone XL pipeline worker

Former Keystone XL pipeline worker Neal Crabtree insisted that President Biden's policies "have everything to do with" exorbitant energy prices Wednesday on "Hannity." "The president of the United States is lying to you when he says that his policies have nothing to do with the prices of energy," Crabtree told host Sean Hannity. "They have everything to do with the prices going up."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Oil Drilling#Big Oil#Oil And Gas#Cahokia Creek#The United Steel Workers#Tc Energy#Congress
eenews.net

Manchin, Kelly urge Biden to open new Gulf oil leasing

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Mark Kelly of Arizona are urging the Biden administration to develop a new five-year oil and gas leasing plan in the Gulf of Mexico. In a letter yesterday to President Joe Biden, the lawmakers argued that a new schedule for the sale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Industry
Odessa American

ROMANO: Why aren’t oil companies drilling more?

The largest oil producers in the U.S. do not appear to have major plans to increase production through 2025, a review of U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) data and corporate reports of U.S.-based oil companies reveals, despite oil prices being over $100 per barrel and inflation raging at 7.9 percent the last twelve months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming's senators push Biden to speed development of federal uranium reserve

Wyoming’s senators introduced a bill Thursday intended to expedite the formation of a national uranium reserve. Last year’s federal spending bill allocated $75 million to the Department of Energy to establish the reserve, which would contain only U.S. uranium — and cause a spike in demand that industry hopes will spur production at some of the country’s idle mines.
WYOMING STATE
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy