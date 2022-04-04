Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Fall Below 1,000

Fewer than 1,000 Florida hospital inpatients have COVID-19, after a steady decline in hospitalizations in February and March, according to data posted online Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data showed that 975 patients had COVID-19, down from 2,418 a month earlier. As a broader comparison, 8,798 inpatients had COVID-19 on Feb. 1.

Also, the new data showed that 101 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, compared to 1,319 on Feb. 1.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged in December and January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus before dropping.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .