Lil Nas X Sings About Losing All 5 Grammy Nominations: ‘That S–t Hurt My Feelings’

By Hannah Dailey
 1 day ago

Lil Nas X was larger than life at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (April 3) and gave an extravagant, provocative performance — which included an assist from Jack Harlow — of hits from his album of the year-nominated album, Montero. The “Industry Baby” rapper, however, ended up walking away from the ceremony with zero awards in tow and aired his frustrations at his lack of wins via social media .

The 22-year-old rapper posted a hilarious video to his Instagram after the show featuring him passionately performing an improvised song about his sadness over striking out. “I ain’t win no Grammys, that s–t hurt my feelings, that s–t finna make me cry,” Lil Nas sings with exaggerated emotion, filming his reflection in the mirror. “Zero out of five, that’s how many Grammys I won. That s–t made me cry, that s–t me cry.”

He then retweeted the video when it was posted by a fan on Twitter , where it was liked by none other than Phoebe Bridgers — someone who knows exactly how it feels to be shut out at the Grammys. She lost all four of her nominations last year, including the trophy for best new artist, which went to Megan Thee Stallion . “Stop the count,” she jokingly tweeted from the 2021 ceremony, before adding: “Jk Megan you’re a f–king legend.”

The “Industry Baby” musician also posted a series of photos with fellow nominees like Lady Gaga and Doja Cat before tweeting : “Can’t believe i lost all my grammys. i am now no longer gay!”

Winning any one of the trophies he was up for — which also included record, song of the year and best music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — would have marked Lil Nas’ third Grammy, having already won two in 2020 with “Old Town Road” for best pop duo/group performance and best music video alongside Billy Ray Cyrus. Alas, a new award wasn’t in the rapper’s cards.

Even so, you can’t keep Lil Nas X down for long. “Last night was my favorite performance yet,” he tweeted the following day. “A fun night in general. We lost all our grammies but that just mean it’s time to go even harder! Love y’all.”

See how Lil Nas’ tweets about his 2022 Grammys shutout below.

