Here’s How Doja Cat Responded When Asked About Her Retirement From Music at the Grammys

It’s not typical for an artist with eight nominations to be asked on the Grammys red carpet about their plans to quit music. But then again, Doja Cat is not a typical musician, and she was asked such a question Sunday (April 3) ahead of the ceremony held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, the subject of her retirement from music came up. “You had Twitter ablaze you, had social media ablaze, you had our newsroom ablaze with the news that Doja Cat is quitting music,” ET noted. “That can’t happen.”

Doja’s expression froze briefly as she processed the question. A five-second long “Uhhhhh” was all she gave in response before artfully changing the subject. “We’re here at the Grammys,” she said. “It’s a great time and I’m so happy to be here and thank you guys so much.”

She did, however, assure fans once again that she would indeed be fulfilling her duties as The Weeknd’s tour guest. “It’s gonna happen,” she said. “North America, I’m coming.”

The Planet Her artist was also asked about her dream Grammy stage collaboration, which she immediately said is her “Say So” guest Nicki Minaj. “Well everybody knows it’s Nicki, all the time its Nicki,” she said. “There’s new artists, too, that I probably want to work with later. Doechii is another female rapper who’s incredible.”

The 26-year-old rapper made headlines March 24 after declaring on Twitter that she was quitting music after people criticized her after the cancellation of her set at Paraguay’s Asunciónico festival due to flooding. “I don’t give a f–k anymore i f–kin quit i can’t wait to f–king disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote at the time. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f–king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f–king nightmare unfollow me.”

Doja later doubled down on the assertion days later on March 31, saying she would be making her exit after completing her commitments to projects such as The Weeknd ‘s After Hours tour . “For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing,” she tweeted. “But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a– isn’t gonna disappear right after.”

Nevertheless, she still made an appearance at music’s biggest night and even took home the award for best pop duo/group performance alongside her “Kiss Me More” collaborator SZA. She almost missed the win because she was in the bathroom — “I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” she announced — and got pretty emotional during her acceptance speech. “I like to downplay s – – t,” she said tearfully. “But this? It’s a big deal.”

See Doja’s full red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight below: