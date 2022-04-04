ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer products recalled over benzene, methanol, FDA says

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. is recalling two of its hand sanitizer products because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of benzene and methanol.

The products impacted are the Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% available in blue and green and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% blue. These products were imported by a third-party manufacturer.

Large exposures to benzene through inhalation, oral and skin can result in cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders — which can be life-threatening.

People can also be exposed to large amounts of methanol, which can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system or death. The FDA states young children — who accidentally ingest these products — and adolescents and adults — who drink these products — are at risk of methanol poisoning.

Best Brands states that the products impacted by this recall were produced during the months of April and May 2020. The company also reported that the affected lots ha been removed from sale in April 2021 for other unrelated commercial reasons.

If you have any of these products you are asked to stop using and discard the items. Those who would like to request a refund or have questions regarding the recall can contact Best Brands here. If you are experiencing any problems related to using this product you are asked to contact your physician or health care provider.

