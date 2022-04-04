ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week: April 4, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 4 – April 9, 2022.

The Monkees


Tuesday, April 5, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

Micky Dolenz of The Monkees will embark on a special series of concert dates in April 2021. Honoring the contributions of his bandmates—the late Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith & Peter Tork—in song and with personal multimedia footage of the legendary performers, Dolenz will celebrate their lasting legacy on record and film.

Buy tickets here.

Jack White Album Listening Party

photo from Jack White Facebook

Thursday, April 7, 5 pm

The Blue Room at Third Man Records, 623 7th Ave S, Nashville

Jack White’s “Fear of the Dawn” Album Listening Party will be held at The Blue Room in Nashville on April 7th, 2022 from 5 pm to Midnight. This is a 21+ event with free entry.

Moonchild

photo from Moonchild Facebook

Friday, April 8, 9 pm

Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

Moonchild is out on tour in support of their fifth album Starfruit. The group is comprised of Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, and Max Bryk.

Buy tickets here.

Cole Ritter and the Night Owls

Friday, April 8, 7 pm

Mockingbird Theater, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Nashville-based Americana band Cole Ritter and The Night Owls take the stage at Mockingbird Theater with friends Gloria Anderson and Jame Leprette.

Buy tickets here.

Caitlyn Smith

Thursday, April 7, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Caitlyn Smith with special guests in the round Caylee Hammack, Jillian Jacqueline, and Emily Weisband.

Buy tickets here.

Celebrate the Music of Merle Haggard at the Opry

photo from Grand Ole Opry Facebook

Wednesday, April 6, 7 pm

Grand Ole Opry, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate one of country music’s most influential artists, Merle Haggard, on the anniversary of both his birth and his death, Wednesday, April 6. Haggard was born on April 6, 1937 and passed away April 6, 2016. The special Wednesday Night Opry will feature performances by just a few of the countless artists who have been influenced by the legend including Suzy Bogguss, his son Marty Haggard, Cody Johnson, Joe Nichols, Eli Paperboy Reed, and ACM New Female Artist winner Lainey Wilson, among others. Artists will perform Haggard classics as well as their own hits influenced by the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Buy tickets here.

The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week: April 4, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

