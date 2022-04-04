Area students receive prestigious speech, debate award

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Five local students received awards from The National Speech and Debate Association.

Canfield students Josh Farley, Grace Min, Abigail Faix, Aamna Kahn, and Nicole DeFabio were all awarded the Academic All American award.

This award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate success, and personal excellence. Of more than 141,000 student members of the National Speech and Debate Association, fewer than 1% of students earn this award each year.

The Academic All American award recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of superior distinction (750 points), completed at least five semesters of high school, demonstrated outstanding character and leadership and earned a GPA of 3.7 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

