Tulsa, OK

Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Tulsa cop

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 1 day ago

TULSA, Okla. — Jury selection began Monday for a man facing a possible death sentence for shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop, killing one and seriously injuring...

